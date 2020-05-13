Zillow Group (Z -5.0% ) prices concurrent underwritten public offerings of 8M shares of its Class C capital stock at $48/share and $500M 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2025.

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 1.2M shares.

Zillow Group expects that the net proceeds from the Shares Offering of ~$374.1M ($430.2M if underwriters' option is exercised)

Net proceeds from the Notes Offering will be ~$489.6M ($563.1M if underwriters' option is exercised)

The conversion rate will be 14.8810 shares of Class C capital stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (equivalent to conversion price of ~$67.20 per share of Class C capital stock).

