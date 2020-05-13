Vectrus (VEC -1.7% ) Q1 revenue rose 7.9% Y/Y to $351.7M.

Geographic revenue: Europe +15% Y/Y; United States +14% Y/Y and Middle East +5% Y/Y.

Organic revenue growth was 4% in the Q1 2020.

EBITDA margin increased 50 bps to 4.1%; adj. EBITDA also increased 30 bps to 4.2%.

Backlog grew 48% sequentially to a record $4.1B and drove a 1.5x trailing twelve-month book-to-bill ratio.

Net debt on April 3, 2020, was $37.8M, essentially unchanged from 2019 year-end, equating to a 0.5x net debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio.

Total debt was $184M, up $110M Q/Q and cash at quarter-end was $146.2M.

Total consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA was 2.6x.

“We were able to post strong top and bottom-line growth despite COVID-19, which reinforces the resiliency of our business." said Susan Lynch, senior VP and CFO.

2020 Guidance: Revenue of $1.48-1.53B; EBITDA margin of 4.6%-4.8%; EPS of $3.48-3.81; Net cash provided by operating activities of $45-55M.

