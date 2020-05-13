Last weekend, Amazon (AMZN +2.1% ) started informing third-party sellers it would lift restrictions on non-essential item shipments.

Earlier this week, Amazon restored featured deals, coupons, and product recommendations to its site, which were all removed to discourage additional purchases.

The Prime Pantry grocery service is now back online after pausing in March due to demand. Customers enrolling in Amazon Fresh no longer have to join a waitlist.

Next-day delivery has started to return for some U.S. markets.

Related: In the recent earnings report, Amazon committed $4B of Q2 profits to coronavirus-related spending, including shipments and employee safety.