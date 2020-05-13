Wells Fargo upgrades United Natural Foods (UNFI +32.9% ) to an Equal-weight rating from Underweight after taking in the company's Q1 earnings report.

"Given the stock’s 77% run YTD (vs. a decline of 11% for the S&P500) and the fact that its customer base should still experience heavy pressure long-term, we are hesitant to endorse material upside from here. That being said, we see solid downside protection at the moment given COVID-related tailwinds."

WF raises 2020-2021 EPS estimates and sets a new price target of $16 (~5X the 2020 EBITDA estimate).

