Norway's central bank says it has sold its shares in Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY), Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY), Sasol (NYSE:SSL), RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY) and AGL Energy (OTCPK:AGLNY) for their use and production of coal.

Another set of companies including BHP, Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST), Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) and Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) are placed on observation for possible exclusion later if they do not address their use or production of coal.

Norway's parliament agreed last year that the world's largest wealth fund would no longer invest in companies that mine more than 20M metric tons/year of coal generate more than 10 GW of power from coal.

The fund also said it would exclude four Canadian oil and gas companies for producing excessive greenhouse gas emissions.