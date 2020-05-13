Citigroup (C -3.9% ) has opened more than a thousand corporate accounts digitally during the pandemic lockdowns, up 300% from a year earlier, Bloomberg reports, citing an interview with Naveed Sultan, global head of the bank's treasury and trade solution business.

"As physical interaction has become an issue and people are generally working from their respective residences, this particular capability became very handy," Sultan said.

In recent years, Citi has reduced the time it takes corporations to open accounts down to two days from several weeks.

That reliance on digital tools may also give the bank's employees more flexibility in the future through a combination of working from home and in the office.