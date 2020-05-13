Well-known portfolio manager Bill Miller's bullish thesis on airlines comes down to one word - vaccine.

"If you don’t own the airlines, then you’re making a bet against the vaccine," stated Miller during a virtual roundtable of investors earlier today.

"People love flying and don’t worry about catching polio or smallpox, if there is a vaccine," he observes.

"If there is a vaccine, that will eliminate all the issues people have about flying and these (stocks) will come back very, very quickly."

He also thinks all the downside risk for the next six months is priced in.

Bill Miller is talking his book a bit with the investor reported to have positions in Delta, American, and United.