PGT Innovations (PGTI +17.8% ) reported Q1 net sales increased by 26.7% Y/Y to $220.20M, including $16M from NewSouth acquisition.

Q1 net income increased 89% Y/Y to $5.6; and Adj. net income was $16.36M (+77.5% Y/Y).

Q1 gross margin improved by 160 bps to 36.8%; and operating margin improved by 230 bps to 12.2%.

Adj. EBITDA was $39.38M (+39.4% Y/Y) and margin expanded by 162 bps to 17.9%; and Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.4x.

Company has total liquidity of $144M, including a cash balance of $68M and undrawn revolver capacity of $76M.

Company's Florida markets saw order entry declines of ~10% Y/Y in April; California, Texas, and Nevada saw softer order patterns, down 20-30% for April as compared to the prior year but sequentially down over 40%.

Company expects Q2 consolidated net sales, inclusive of NewSouth, to decline in the range of 7-10% as compared to the prior year, driven primarily by COVID-19 related reduction in orders, which began in April.

Previously: PGT Innovations EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (May 13)