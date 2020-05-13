BTIG analyst Peter Saleh thinks a potential acquisition of Grubhub (GRUB -4.4% ) by Uber would not easily pass regulatory scrutiny. "Given the significant market share a combined company would enjoy in the food delivery sector, we believe regulators would think twice," he notes.

Saleh keeps a Neutral rating on GRUB on uncertainty how a deal could drive up profitability for order. He is more constructive on the possible benefit for Yum Brands (YUM -2.2% ), noting the company holds 2.5M shares of GRUB. Saleh says Yum stands to benefit from a merger as UberEats' global reach could help drive sales for the KFC and Pizza Hut divisions internationally.