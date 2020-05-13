CloudMD Software & Services (OTCPK:DOCRF +8.0% ) enters into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Canaccord Genuity and Beacon Securities to purchase 14.3M units on a 'bought deal basis' at C$0.70 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$10M.

Each Unit shall consist of one common share (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable at C$1.00 per Warrant.

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 2.1M units, resulting in additional proceeds of ~C$1.5M.

CloudMD intends to use the proceeds for potential M&A activities.