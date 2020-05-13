South Africa must allow its mines to run at full capacity, otherwise a national coronavirus lockdown risks crippling the industry, Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW -0.5% ) CEO Neal Froneman tells Bloomberg.

The government last month permitted miners to restart operations with half their normal workers but that is not sufficient, Froneman says.

"Labor intensive mines cannot continuously operate at these levels, so they will either have to restructure or shut down," the CEO says, adding that South Africa's labor-intensive mines need to be at a minimum of 75%-80% of capacity to be viable.

"We are causing more harm by constraining the economy than we are impacting positively on COVID-19," Froneman says. "We have gone too far now, we now need to get the economy to start up."

South Africa produces 75% of the world's platinum and 40% of palladium.