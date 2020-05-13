Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF +3.7% ) said that Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF +4.2% ) received a notice from the director of investments under the Investment Canada Act, indicating that the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister was considering whether to order a national security review of the transaction.

A vote regarding the proposed merger is set down for May 28

Neither company was aware of any reasons for the notice, Semafo, and Endeavour would work with the director to address any concerns.

The Minister has until June 25, to consider whether to order a review.