Genius Brands International (GNUS +29.0% ) has completed a securities purchase agreement to raise $2.8M and $5.4M (signed yesterday) through the issuance of Common Stock.

The company intends to use the proceeds to fund additional episodes.

The Company will also apply the financing to fuel the growth of its newly-announced digital network for children and families, Kartoon Channel! which will launch in June 2020.

The Company has partnered with China’s Alibaba (BABA +0.3% ) on the series and will use a portion of the proceeds to produce Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, as well as to pay down debt and to provide working capital.

"In the Covid and post-Covid environment where there are more kids at home and in front of their devices, we will be well-positioned to take advantage of that growth." said Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO.