Braskem (BAK +3.5% ) surges as much as 12% after UBS double upgrades the stock to Buy from Sell at UBS following a decline of more than a third over the past three months.

UBS analyst Luiz Carvalho says the steep devaluation in the Brazilian real and a tumble in naphtha prices can provide a floor for Braskem's results, despite concerns related to the current downturn in the oil and gas industry and from COVID-19.

Braskem historically "has had a positive correlation with BRL devaluation, as the import parity is USD based," Carvalho writes. "Additionally, lower naphtha prices, given lower oil prices, may help the company's margins, at least in the short term."

Carvalho thinks challenges including excess global capacity, the Alagoas environmental problem and a potential ethane contract review in Mexico are already priced in by the market.

BAK's average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral, while its Quant Rating is Bearish.