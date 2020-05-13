Ameresco (AMRC -3.6% ) commissions its first power generation asset in Ireland, a wind farm in County Kerry.

The wind park has in place a power purchase agreement for selling its output directly into the local utility network.

The power plant is Ameresco’s first renewable generation asset outside of the US and Canada.

“This project is an important milestone in supporting Ameresco’s long-term strategy to expand its portfolio of renewable generation and energy storage assets on an international scale,” said David J Anderson, the US firm’s executive vice president and director.