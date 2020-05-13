The M&A pieces are starting to fall into place with Las Vegas Sands (LVS -2.2% ) after the company announced last night that it would not be pursuing an integrated resort in Japan.

That news followed last week's conference call when LVS said it would consider looking at high quality assets.

What casino company might LVS make a run at? Union Gaming is naming names. Analyst John DeCree has Wynn Resorts (WYNN -2.4% ), Crown Resorts (OTCPK:CWLDF), Okada Manila (OTC:UETMF) and Studio City (NYSE:MSC) at the top of the list. He also calls out opportunities in Korea and domestically in Las Vegas and New York, among many others.

Wynn Resorts is the one that might stand out the most. DeCree says a deal would add $1.6B of in place EBITDA immediately (normalized for COVID-19), plus cost synergies. It would also give LVS 2.7K additional rooms in Macau and a significant increase in exposure to the higher-end premium mass and VIP segments.

"With Japan off the table under its current regulatory structure, LVS has the balance sheet to pursue one or more M&A targets over the coming years," he writes.

Previously: Las Vegas Sands to end Japan casino pursuit (May 12)