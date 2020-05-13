Caterpillar (CAT -2.2% ) reports mounting declines in retail machine sales for the rolling three-month period ending in April, with total worldwide sales tumbling 22% following 17% and 11% drops in the previous two rolling periods.

All regions recorded double digit percentage declines: North American sales plunged 27% following a 20% drop in March, Asia-Pacific slipped 17% compared to a prior 22% decline, the Europe-Africa-Middle East region slumped 15% after slipping just 4% in the previous period, and Latin America plummeted 27% after sliding 7% in March.

Worldwide resource industries' three-month retail machine sales plunged 24% following March's 12% decline, construction industries three-month sales sank 21% after declining 18% in the prior period, and energy and transportation retail sales tumbled 19% after falling 12% in the Marchy rolling period.