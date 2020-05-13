Thinly traded Enochian Biosciences (ENOB +23.5% ) is up on a 6x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 297K shares, on the heels of presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting on gene-modified cell therapies that, it says, represent potential cures for HIV and HBV.

HIV: Two presentations on genetic modification of cells to overexpress an enzyme called ALDH1 to protect them from dying when exposed to low doses of chemo agent cyclophosphamide. The approach resulted in a 164% increase in engraftment of transplanted cells in a mouse model. The company says there have been a couple of cases of HIV patients being cured after receiving cells genetically altered to prevent HIV infection, although the cells were from a different person which has a high risk of complications. Genetically altering a person's own cells is safer, but typically suffers from limited engraftment, a problem it believes it has potentially solved (candidate ENOB-HV-01).

HBV: Updated data from mouse studies supported the rationale of hijacking HBV polymerase via non-coding RNA packaged in a proprietary vector construct as a way to kill the virus via the expression of another enzyme called caspase-9 which plays a key role in programmed cell death (apoptosis) (candidate ENOB-HB-01). The data showed significant death in HBV-infected cells but not in HBV-uninfected cells in vitro.

Development is ongoing.