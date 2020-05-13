Stocks turn lower as bad news starts to bite

Among the items giving investors an excuse to lighten up after a big run higher ...

Fed Chair Jay Powell this morning sounded very dour about the economy, noting a central bank survey to be released tomorrow shows 40% of households with less than $40K in income have lost a job.

Stan Druckenmiller last night said he's never seen the risk/reward so poor for stocks.

Los Angeles yesterday promised an extension of that county's lockdown until at least the end of July. The State University system announced the cancellation of in-person classes for the fall semester. On the flip side of California, there may be some good news out of Baltimore, where Morgan State University has announced its plan to have a real fall semester this year.

Finally, contrarian bears will be pleased that Bill Miller has made an appearance, and he's super-bullish on the airlines. Miller was last seen burning through investor money when he doubled down on bets like Bear Stearns and Fannie Mae well before things got really bad in the global financial crisis.

Updated at 12:30 PM ET: David Tepper tells CNBC he's not seen a market so overvalued since 1999. For those keeping score, Bears: Tepper, Buffett, Munger, Druckenmiller, Zell; Bulls: Bill Miller.