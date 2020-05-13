Haven — the health care organization formed by Amazon (AMZN -0.1% ), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B -1.7% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -3.2% ) — confirms it is looking for a new CEO, following reports from May 9.

Atul Gawande is stepping down as CEO and will serve as chairman of Haven's board.

He made the move to devote more time "to policy and activities addressing the immediate and long-term threats to health and health systems from COVID-19," he said in a statement.

In the interim, Chief Operating Officer Mitch Betses will manage Haven's day-to-day operations.