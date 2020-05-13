Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+27.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.98B (+12.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMAT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.

