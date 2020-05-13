NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-59.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $601.32M (-49.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NLOK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.