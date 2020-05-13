Thinly traded nano cap Forward Pharma A/S (FWP +10.4% ) is up on a whopping 166x surge in volume on a temporary reprieve on the revocation of its European patent EP2801355.

The oral hearing of its appeal of the adverse decision in January 2018 has been rescheduled for February 2, 2021 (from June 18 of this year).

If the company receives a favorable ruling following the hearing, the European Patent Office's Technical Board of Appeal will remit the case to the Opposition Division in order to resolve the remaining parts of the original challenge, a process that will take 2-3 years or longer.