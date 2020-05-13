Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 14th, before market open.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.50 (-51.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.39B (+14.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BAM has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.