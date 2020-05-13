Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.85M (+0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NVMI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.