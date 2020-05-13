Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $92.41M (+231.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, GTBIF has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 3 downward.