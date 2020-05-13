GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL -0.9% ) is in a strong position with over 10 months of cash reserves, assuming that all financial expenses and debts are paid in full.

To preserve cash, the company deferred heavy maintenance costs and over 6,000 voluntary employee leaves of absence (~40% of its workforce).

The company's current planning scenario assumes 45% decline in capacity for the year, including 30% decline in Q4.

By the end of May, operations are expected to be at 12% of last year's schedule, with the planned re-opening of some of the bases and the re-initiation of a limited number of flights from the Congonhas airport.

The company expects net cash burn of around R$5M/day between May and December

As of April 30, the company had R$4B in total liquidity and is in discussions for R$750M to R$1B in financing secured by unencumbered assets. It currently has R$1.7B of unencumbered assets.