Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.60 (-340.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $624.28M (-54.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MLCO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.