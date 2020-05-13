Federal funds futures contracts trading shows that traders are still expecting interest rates to turn negative even after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank isn't considering that option.

Implied rates on the contracts show that traders expect the benchmark rate to fall below zero by the end of Q1.

Many strategists, though, say the pricing is more a function of bank hedging rather than a bet that the Fed will cut the federal funds rate range to below zero.

Gennadiy Goldberg, a strategist at TD Securities, points out that negative rates are still a possibility. "Some investors thinks the Fed didn't rule it out completely," Goldberg told Bloomberg News.

10-year Treasury yields are down 4 basis points to 0.65% near the low in today's trading.

