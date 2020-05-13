Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.49 (-159.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25B (-10.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NCLH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.