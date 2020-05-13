Noble Corp. (NE -10.2% ) and Valaris (VAL -10.1% ) plunge after Credit Suisse downgraded shares to Underperform from Neutral, citing near-term liquidity concerns.

Credit Suisse analyst Jacob Lundberg says the drilling sector could see "some form" of debt restructuring as early as this year's H2, and adds that Noble and Valaris' front-end bonds "trade below 10% of par, so the credit markets already look to have priced this in."

NE's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bearish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.

VAL's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating also are both Bearish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.