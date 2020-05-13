An Abbott (ABT -1.6% ) spokesperson says the sensitivity (correctly identifying true positives) of its rapid molecular test for detecting the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 in nasal specimens is 99.98%, in other words, a false negative rate of 0.02%. The test, OK'd for emergency use by the FDA in March, is performed on its ID Now system and can generate a positive result in as little as five minutes.

The company responded after reports circulated that an NYU study showed sensitivity of only 51%, explaining that investigators did not use the test as intended.