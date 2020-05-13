Energy Focus soars 40% on Q1 results; expects Q2 sales growth of 46%-56%

May 13, 2020 12:49 PM ETEnergy Focus, Inc. (EFOI)EFOIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Energy Focus (EFOI +40.3%) reported net sales growth of 19.1% Y/Y to $3.8M; with commercial products sales of $1.7M (-12.5% Y/Y) and military and maritime products sales of $2M (+71.4% Y/Y).
  • Q1 Gross margin was 27.3% up by 2,420 bps.
  • Loss from operations reduced to $1.3M, compared of $2.8M a year ago.
  • Adj. EBITDA was a loss of $1.1M, compared with a loss of $2M a year ago.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $504k, compared to cash used of $3.56M a year ago.
  • Company currently projects Q2 sales in the range of $4.5M to $4.8M, representing year-over-year growth of 46%-56%.
  • Previously: Energy Focus EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (May 13)
