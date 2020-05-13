"We expect something close to an exodus from these really large cities where housing is so expensive," Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman tells CNBC in an interview.

Searches for homes are "overwhelmingly in small towns," he said.

"I don't want to bet against [big] cities in some permanent way, but do think the search traffic and the long-term trend are both pointing in the same direction, which is outside of town," Kelman said.

Investor Jonathan Litt sees Invitation Homes (INVH -0.9% ), which rents out suburban single-family homes, and homebuilder D.R. Horton (DHI -4.6% ) as the winners from the April surge.

Note: Litt's Land and Buildings Investment Management has positions in INVH and DHI.