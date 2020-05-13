Uber Eats, Grubhub take rates face NYC cap

With services like Uber Eats (UBER -2.1% ) and Grubhub (GRUB -5.2% ) in mind, the New York City council votes today on blocking food delivery apps from charging restaurants fees of over 15% per order.

The legislation would cap fees for marketing or other services to 5% per order. Violators would be fined up to $1,000 per restaurant per day.

Another bill would prevent app companies from charging restaurants for phone calls that don't result in orders. Violations would cost $500.

Keybanc's legislative sources say the council is highly likely to adopt the measures, which would then be signed by the mayor.

The crackdown comes as the coronavirus pandemic puts pressure on locally-owned restaurants.

If passed, the legislation would last until 90 days after the city's emergency is lifted and in-restaurant dining resumes.

Grubhub says the laws wouldn't withstand a legal challenge and would lower order volume for local restaurants.

Previously: Uber makes an offer for GrubHub - WSJ (May. 12 2020)