Brazil airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL -1.6% ) says it will receive 2.4B reais ($412M) from Boeing (BA -3.5% ) as compensation for the grounding of 737 MAX planes.

Gol, Brazil's largest airline, is one of Boeing's biggest customers and had ordered more than 100 737 MAX jets; the orders have since been reduced, and Gol says it will not make new aircraft payments to Boeing for the next two years.

Boeing and airline-related shares trade broadly lower after the International Air Transport Association forecasts global air travel could lag previous expectations for another five years.

Air traffic next year will be down 33%-40% from projections made prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to IATA, which does not expect travel will recover to last year's levels until 2023 at the earliest.