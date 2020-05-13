Intelsat (NYSE:I) has made a sudden leg down, now -9% , following headlines from Reorg that the company may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as soon as tonight.

Bonds have been slipping toward record lows as it nears the expiration of a 30-day grace period on some of its debt.

It had skipped April 15 interest payments on some debt. And by yesterday, its Luxembourg 8.125% notes due 2023 fell to 6 cents on the dollar.

Ahead of the April 15 deadline, JPMorgan was reportedly shopping a debtor-in-possession loan for the company. Intelsat needs fund to partake in the multibillion-dollar windfall of a public midband spectrum sale, but lenders may be wary of providing that outside of bankruptcy.