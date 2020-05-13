With Fed Chair Jay Powell seeing a possibility of long-term economic damage from the pandemic-induced recession, and traders keeping their bets that rates will turn negative next year, bank stocks continue to drop.

On top of that Appaloosa Management founder called banks "tough" investments on CNBC today.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF -2.4% ) fell to as low as $21.27, its lowest point in more than three weeks.

All of the U.S.-based megabanks trade down: Wells Fargo (WFC -6.8% ), Bank of America (BAC -3.6% ), Citigroup (C -2.8% ), Morgan Stanley (MS -3.6% ), Goldman Sachs (GS -3.0% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -2.1% ).

Regional banks are sliding even more; SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) falls 4.3% .

Among the biggest decliners in that group: Bank OZK (OZK -5.8% ); CIT Group (CIT -5.5% ), U.S. Bancorp (USB -6.1% ), Truist Financial (TFC -3.9% ).