Plant-based meat producers are looking to attract new customers with meat shortages an issue just as grilling season approaches.

The category has been on a hot streak during the stay-at-period in the U.S. Grocery store sales of fresh alternative-meat products rose by 264% in the nine weeks ending May 2, a period that covered stockpiling by consumers and meat shortages in some grocery aisles. Fresh meat sales were up 45% over the same nine-week period.

Retail meat prices are up about 8%, which has helped narrow the gap with the prices of plant-based alternatives. Prices of retail meat are expected to stay slightly elevated even with manufacturing plants that had COVID-19 outbreaks now starting to open back up again.

Related companies and brands: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), Impossible Foods (IMPF), Tofurky, Morningstar Farms (NYSE:K), Gardein, Boca Burger (NASDAQ:KHC).

