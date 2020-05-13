Six weeks after putting its job-cutting plan on hold due to the pandemic, Deutsche Bank (DB -4.6% ) resumes its restructuring program in an effort to cut costs, the Financial Times reports, citing an internal memo.

Some large corporations, especially banks, have promised not to cut jobs during the crisis.

"The uncertainties of the coronavirus crisis have made it even more of an imperative that we stick to our transformation plan announced last July," according to the memo from Chief Transformation Officer Fabrizio Campelli and HR head Michael Ilgner.

Announced last year, the restructuring will eventually cut 18,000 jobs, about half of them in Germany.

In a speech to be given at Deutsche Bank's virtual annual meeting next Wednesday CEO Christian Sewing said he and dozens of top managers will give up a month's pay, the FT said.

In Germany, workers' representatives said they're in "constructive dialogue" with management; the plans currently being discussed relate to voluntary termination agreements and early retirement, one representative told the FT.