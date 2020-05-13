Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) asks Congress to pass a federal law prohibiting price gouging during national emergencies.

Price gouging is currently illegal in certain states during emergencies, but the rules vary between states.

Brian Huseman, a VP of public policy at Amazon: "The disparate standards among states present a significant challenge for retailers working to assist law enforcement, protect consumers, and comply with the law."

Amazon, which faced legislative criticism earlier this year for third-party price gouging on its platform, says the federal law should be enforced by the FTC and the states.

In other AMZN news, the company is extending the $2/hour pay hikes and double overtime pay for warehouse workers for two more weeks, which means normal pay resumes in June.

The extension will bring total salary costs for hourly employees up to nearly $800M.