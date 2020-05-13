The travel sector is trading off on a reality check that demand for travel and entertainment excursions is likely to be bumpy at best. Talk of a second wave of COVID-19 cases centers on a forecast for a sharp upward spike in cases in the fall that would once again lead to a much higher hospitalization rate than a normal flu season. Even if that forecast is too dire, macroeconomic pressures are seen hurting bookings for travel.

Hotel chains InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG -7.3% ), Wyndham Destinations (WYND -6.3% ), Marriott International (MAR -4.0% ) and Hyatt Hotels (H -3.2% ) are all lower.

Casino operators Eldorado Resorts (ERI -10.8% ), Red Rock Resorts (RRR -11.6% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD -7.3% ), MGM Resorts (MGM -7.3% ), Penn National Gaming (PENN -6.6% ) and Golden Entertainment (GDEN -6.0% ) are also dropping on the same vibe.

Cruise line stocks Carnival (CCL -6.9% ), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -7.6% ) and Royal Caribbean (RCL -4.7% ) are also trading weak, as well as theme park stocks Cedar fair (FUN -5.0% ), Six Flags Entertainment (SIX -3.8% ) and SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS -5.2% )