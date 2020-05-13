The travel sector is trading off on a reality check that demand for travel and entertainment excursions is likely to be bumpy at best. Talk of a second wave of COVID-19 cases centers on a forecast for a sharp upward spike in cases in the fall that would once again lead to a much higher hospitalization rate than a normal flu season. Even if that forecast is too dire, macroeconomic pressures are seen hurting bookings for travel.
Hotel chains InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG -7.3%), Wyndham Destinations (WYND -6.3%), Marriott International (MAR -4.0%) and Hyatt Hotels (H -3.2%) are all lower.
Casino operators Eldorado Resorts (ERI -10.8%), Red Rock Resorts (RRR -11.6%), Boyd Gaming (BYD -7.3%), MGM Resorts (MGM -7.3%), Penn National Gaming (PENN -6.6%) and Golden Entertainment (GDEN -6.0%) are also dropping on the same vibe.
Cruise line stocks Carnival (CCL -6.9%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -7.6%) and Royal Caribbean (RCL -4.7%) are also trading weak, as well as theme park stocks Cedar fair (FUN -5.0%), Six Flags Entertainment (SIX -3.8%) and SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS -5.2%)
The airline sector has a lot going on right now, including today's alarming forecast from the International Air Transport Association for global traffic to be down 10% in 2025 from the original forecast. Decliners include Delta Air Lines (DAL -6.9%), SkyWest (SKYW -6.7%), Southwest Airlines (LUV -4.6%) and United Airlines (UAL -8.3%).