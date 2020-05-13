London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LDNXF +1.7% ) is finally seeking European Union approval of its $27B proposed acquisition of data provider Refinitiv, once part of Thomson Reuters.

The EU's merger regulator set an initial June 22 deadline for it to examine the deal, Bloomberg reports, citing a filing, though that is often extended for an in-depth probe.

The two companies had originally planned to file the transaction by March, after the U.K. left the EU but before the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31.

LSE has said it plans to close the acquisition by the end of the year.

Filing for approval now allows the EU to consider the effect of the transaction for the entire region, including the U.K.