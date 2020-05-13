Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -4.2% ) reportedly is talking with unions about permanent job cuts after warning that it needs to restrict production because of the collapse in demand.

Airbus executives will thrash out details of the cuts on a call next week, and measures may match a 10% workforce reduction at Boeing, the U.K.'s Telegraph reports, suggesting more than 10K of the company's 134K employee may be cut.

Airbus reduced production last month by a third, but the output cut likely will fall further, according to the report.

CEO Guillaume Faury has warned the company faces tough decisions on permanent job cuts after temporarily laying off thousands of staff across plants in France, Germany, Britain and Spain.