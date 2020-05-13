Morgan Stanley reiterates an Overweight rating on PepsiCo (PEP -0.2% ).

Analyst Dara Mohsenian says recent discussions with the beverage and food heavyweight gives the firm increased confidence that Pepsi's pre-COVID investments under a new CEO are paying off.

In particular, Mohsenian points to three straight quarters of 5% two-year average corporate organic sales growth, including strengthening trends in Pepsi's key Frito-Lay North American business.

"We would also note we believe investors continue to underestimate the volume payoff from higher recent cap-ex in snacks, which may prove particularly valuable longer-term post COVID, as PEP's enhanced multi-pack capacity should result in a new trial of varied brands during a COVID environment, with demand potentially lingering post COVID."

"We believe Pepsi's snacks business is in a clear position to gain market share post COVID, as its higher velocity and DSD-distributed snack brands should gain shelf space... We also note Pepsi has lower FX risk than its mega-cap peers with almost two-thirds of profit in the US."

On valuation: "If one were to value Pepsi's snacks business at a 5-10% premium to PG/CL/KO from an EBITDA standpoint (resulting in 17.7x to 18.5x) given higher growth/margins/visibility, then its remainder of its business would be only at 7.9 to 9.5 times 2021 EV/EBITDA, which is far too low in our minds vs K at 13.6 times and GIS at 13.8 times as examples."