Meredith (MDP -6.2% ) has added Greg Coleman to its board, effective at the August board meeting.

He'll join as a Class I director and stand for election at the November annual meeting for a three-year term, set to expire in November 2023.

He most recently was president at Criteo; he previously served as BuzzFeed's president, and now is a board adviser for that company.

"He is a digital media expert and pioneer, and we particularly look forward to his insights in this important and growing area of Meredith's media business," says Meredith Chairman Steve Lacy.