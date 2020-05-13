Oneok (OKE -8.2% ) trades lower as UBS downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $34 price target, trimmed from $38, citing "uncertainty around the timing of a Bakken gas production recovery."

While UBS analyst Shneur Gershuni does not expect Oneok to cut its dividend, "investors have started to raise questions around the dividend, [which] could persist until we see a rebound from the shut-ins in the Bakken."

OKE's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.