With ride-share demand suffering during the coronavirus pandemic, Uber (UBER -1.8% ) introduces some new safety measures for drivers and passengers.

The driver app will verify that the driver is wearing a face mask before starting the trip. Passengers are also required to wear masks and must sit in the back seat of the vehicle.

Drivers and passengers have the option to cancel a trip if the other party isn't wearing a mask.

Uber is teaming up with Clorox in the U.S. and Unilever in Europe to distribute $50M in masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant, and other safety supplies to drivers and couriers.

The new safety rules go into effect on May 18.

Related: In the recent Q1 report, Uber's Rides bookings dropped 3% Y/Y. Rides were down 80% in April, but management said the numbers were starting to recover.