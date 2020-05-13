The latest China potash supply contracts "represent a bottom" and solidify a price that can be built on, Mosaic (MOS -5.2% ) CFO Clint Freeland tells a BMO mining conference.

China's recently signed potash contract with Belarus was for $220/metric ton, a $70 decline from the previous contract signed in 2018.

Global fertilizer demand is strong, and COVID-19 has not hurt the company's ability to produce and ship fertilizer, Freeland says.

The China contract is "at a lower price than we would've liked" but will set a floor, Nutrien (NTR -4.6% ) CFO Pedro Farah tells the same conference.

Demand has started to flow because of the China contracts, and the company already is seeing higher prices in Brazil, Farah says.