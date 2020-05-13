Allegiant Travel (ALGT +5.3% ) rallies on a down day for the airline sector as a whole. The carrier is getting positive attention from analysts after its Q1 earnings report.

Raymond James lifted ALGT to an Outperform rating from Market Perform on a constructive view of the company's plans to conserve cash and focus on its airline roots.

Stifel kept a Buy rating in place on Allegiant, while Cowen boosted its price target to $81 from $74.

